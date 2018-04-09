Warmer weather to finally return to Siouxland

Other than a few flurries from time to time, we got rid of yesterday's snow but kept the cold conditions with highs only in the 30s.

We're finally about to break out of this ridiculously cold pattern we've been in.

Our wind will switch to the south tonight and that will start to bring in some warmer weather starting on Tuesday as highs get into the 50s for central and eastern Siouxland with some 60s possible to the west.

That warming trend continues into Wednesday when highs should soar into the 60s with 70s even possible for much of northeast Nebraska!

Temperatures may pull back just a little on Thursday but we'll be staying above average in the 50s and 60s across the region.

Big changes will be heading our way for late this week.

Starting on Thursday night, we could see some rain and thunderstorms move into the region and that will still be in the forecast on Friday.

Then colder air is going to start to move in with this system on Friday night and Saturday causing some of the rain to turn to snow with a lot of wind blowing as well.

Parts of the area could once again be looking at a chance of accumulating snow so stay tuned this week for the latest.

The colder weather brought in by that storm system will stay around on Sunday with highs way below average for this time of year.

We'll see at least a little bit of warming as we head into early next week.