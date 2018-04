Holocaust Survivor Inge Auerbacher stops by KTIV News 4 to talk about her experiences. She explained about the actual Star of David she had the wear from the age of 6. It is the same star Auerbacher said she ripped off when she was liberated from the concentration camp. Free events to commemorate 2018 Tolerance Week happen from April 9 to April 15. Refer to www.toleranceweek.com for more information.