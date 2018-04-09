Pitching helps Iowa to strong Big Ten start - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Pitching helps Iowa to strong Big Ten start

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Hawkeye baseball team is coming off a series win over Ohio State last weekend. Statistically, Iowa isn't particularly great in any one area, but they've still won seven of their last nine games.

Grant Judkins came up with the game-winning RBI single in the 8th inning on Sunday, as Iowa beat the Buckeyes, 2-1.
    
The Hawks have won two straight series, and are 5-3 in the Big Ten.
    
Iowa's pitching has been its strength. The Hawkeyes are holding opponents to a .247 batting average, and lead the Big Ten with 269 strikeouts.

"I think we're just playing with some confidence," said Judkins. "Pitchers are doing well, hitters are coming in the right situations and getting some clutch hits. We're just all rolling together."

"I really like the direction we're going," said head coach Rick Heller. "Our guys are battling, they believe, the confidence is building. Our bullpen's getting better. I really like the direction we're heading."

Iowa's Tuesday game at Bradley has been canceled. The Hawkeyes visit Lincoln this weekend for a three-game set at Nebraska.

