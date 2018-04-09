Briar Cliff men's volleyball makes national tournament for first time

Men's volleyball has not yet become a sanctioned sport by the NAIA. That distinction will come in 2019. But there are still teams that play, including three here in Siouxland.

This weekend, Briar Cliff was selected to play in the national tournament for the first time ever.

The Chargers, ranked fourth in the nation with a 15--4 record, made the eight-team field as an at-large selection.



Briar Cliff plays in a conference that features four of the top eight ranked teams in the country, and went 9-3 in league games.



These are lofty accomplishments for a program that hasn't been playing very long.

"Especially for the nine guys that started this program three seasons ago, I guarantee you none of them imagined they'd be headed to Des Moines for the national championships three years ago as freshmen," said head coach Trevor Schirman. "There was a lot of pride and a lot of accomplishment."

"I think we're well-prepared," said senior Peyton Schirman. "Four teams in the top-10, like I said. Being able to play them all twice, gives us good competition. I don't think it'll be anything to shocking for us to see. It'll just be another game."

Briar Cliff begins pool play next Tuesday against Lourdes of Ohio. The national invitational is in Des Moines.