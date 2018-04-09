Sioux City changes security company for skywalk system

The current 3-year security contract with Per Mar Security ends at the end of the month.

The Sioux City City Council looked at 3 different bids for a new security service- and came to an agreement on one.

The council decided on a 3-year agreement with 1st Class Security- totaling nearly $650,000.

"I think that security is of the utmost importance, especially when we're talking about the downtown skywalks," said Councilman Alex Watters. "I think we need to really work to reduce the stigma and make sure that that's a safe place for people to go and to frequent different businesses."

The previous security service provider, Per Mar Security was based in Omaha.

Council members said this caused problems if they were needed quickly.

1st class security is out of Sergeant Bluff- eliminating that problem.

"I think they're going to be worth the money, because they're right in town," said Sioux City City Councilwoman, Rhonda Capron. "If something happens on the skywalk, they are here in town, they can respond quickly. That's a big deal."

The cost of the contract is paid by the fees that the properties attached to the skywalks, have to pay.

