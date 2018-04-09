Improvements in store for Morningside Avenue

The council approved a near $2.3 million bid for the Morningside Avenue Reconstruction Project.

The project requires new pavement, sidewalks, driveways, and street lights.

It also calls for replacing a water main, sewers, and service and cross street connections.

The council says these improvements, will help Morningside residents.

"Its going to make a big difference there," said Sioux City City Councilwoman, Rhonda Capron. "Its going to clean the place up for one thing. Its just all new infrastructure, and that's a big deal for Morningside area."

Construction on the project will begin May 1st.

