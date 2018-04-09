Tyson Events Center to get new wheelchair ramps

Council members approved a contract for the Tyson Events Center Wheelchair Ramp Replacement Project.

The contract awards H-C-I Construction of South Sioux City, Nebraska, $332,000.

The project will include replacing wheelchair ramps on the southwest corner of the events center.

Councilman Alex Watters believes this project will improve safety at the venue.

"I think when we look at the safety and security of patrons looking to use that- whether its people with disabilities or just people walking- we don't want to have the trip hazards," said Sioux City City Councilman, Alex Watters. "We want to make sure its a great and seamless transition going from the bottom level to the top level, both for entry and exit."

The city says the project will be completed by October 1st.



