Sioux City Community Schools teachers additional pay cut from FY 2019 budget

Nearly a month ago, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the state would provide a 1% increase in allowable growth for K-12 education in the state.

Since then, the Sioux City Community School Board has drawn up its budget for the next fiscal year.

Monday night, the school board approved the fiscal year 2019 budget on a 5-1 vote.

The annual budget gives the school district more than $168 million dollars in spending.

But, the discussion surrounding this year's budget, as it is nearly every year, is what the district isn't spending money on.

Monday night, the board decided some money would be taken from about 300 teachers.

About one-third of teachers in Sioux City teach a sixth period, for which they are each compensated an additional $4,800 dollars, annually.

The board chose to strike this extra stipend from the budget, saving the district more than $1.4 million dollars.

"I know there's great respect across this district for the rest of our staff and there will continue to be the great respect for them," said Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman. "It's just a challenging matter to work out way through the budget. We're in a situation where that dollar amount is just too great and the amount of money coming in from the state is just too low."

Some district teachers at tonight's school board meeting said the cuts should come at the top of the district, not the staff.

They say it only harms the students.

"When times get tough, you don't add administration, you cut it," said West Middle School teacher, Julie Fischer. "But the cuts in our schools seemed to be just leveled at teachers and students. Does anyone else think this is a bad idea?"

Director David Gleiser was the lone "no" vote on the board.

Gausman said amendments to the budget are possible, but he doesn't expect any.