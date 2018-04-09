North Middle School teacher: "I would gladly give up 6th period pay if I could have team planning time back"

District middle school teachers told the board, Monday night, they would accept not being compensated for teaching a 6th period, if it meant more time for "team planning."

Sioux City teachers used to have a period each school day to visit in teams and plan assignments, projects, and teaching improvements for their students.

District administrators say, since one-third of teachers moved to teaching six periods per day, that time has diminished to just one day a week.

"I don't like the fact that over the past few years we've had to reduce time by giving the teachers more assignments of direct instruction," said Dr. Gausman. "But it's the budgetary reality that we're in and I'm afraid it's going to continue for a little bit of time."

"That entire philosophy has seemed to have been abandoned and I don't really know why," said North Middle School teacher, Chris Engel. "I've never heard of a justification for why, but I think it's been to the detriment of the students at the middle school level."

Dr. Gausman says the district was forced to cut time for "team planning" when they moved to a block schedule a few years ago.

The only time teachers are alotted for "team planning" are Mondays after school hours.