WATCH: Facebook CEO testifies before Senate hearing

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress later Tuesday afternoon.



Watch Live at 1:15pm: Mark Zuckerberg testifies before joint Senate hearing

Zuckerberg will be the sole witness Today before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees.

He'll answer questions about Facebook's consumer data privacy issues -- specifically the revelation that data firm Cambridge Analytica misused data from up to 87 million users.

Zuckerberg has since apologized and the social media site has announced technical changes intended to address privacy issues.