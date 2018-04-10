Salmonella in chicken salad kills 1, sickens 265 in 8 states

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the outbreak which sickened people from early January through mid-March appears to have ended.More >>
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the outbreak which sickened people from early January through mid-March appears to have ended.More >>
One staple resource for children of abuse, is the Mercy Child Advocacy Center.More >>
One staple resource for children of abuse, is the Mercy Child Advocacy Center.More >>
Mental health screenings could be a key part of your kid's mental health.More >>
Mental health screenings could be a key part of your kid's mental health.More >>
Stuck at 30,000 feet with just inches of personal space, airplanes can be the perfect incubators for germs and disease.More >>
Stuck at 30,000 feet with just inches of personal space, airplanes can be the perfect incubators for germs and disease.More >>
Police officers, medics, and firefighters have some of the most important jobs in society. Those jobs are also some of the most stressful and officials in Kansas City, Missouri is using yoga to help first responders to cope with that stress.More >>
Police officers, medics, and firefighters have some of the most important jobs in society. Those jobs are also some of the most stressful and officials in Kansas City, Missouri is using yoga to help first responders to cope with that stress.More >>
A new parental poll suggests there are pros and cons when it comes to tweens using social media.More >>
A new parental poll suggests there are pros and cons when it comes to tweens using social media.More >>
A new Columbia University study finds youth who self-harm are at an increased risk of suicide.More >>
A new Columbia University study finds youth who self-harm are at an increased risk of suicide.More >>
Many young adults are riding with drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.More >>
Many young adults are riding with drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.More >>
A history of a past cesarean delivery, does not mean that a woman must give birth the same way with her next pregnancy.More >>
A history of a past cesarean delivery, does not mean that a woman must give birth the same way with her next pregnancy.More >>