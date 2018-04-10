Norfolk High student named a World Language Distinguished Schola - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Norfolk High student named a World Language Distinguished Scholar

Posted:
NORFOLK, NE (NCN) -

Clayton Spray, a student at Norfolk High School, is being recognized as a World Language Distinguished Scholar by the Nebraska Department of Education.

The award recognizes Nebraska high school students for their leadership in language learning, commitment to language study, appreciation for cultural diversity, and communicative competence.

Students are nominated by their teachers based on their, superior proficiency and performance, as well as passion and dedication to world language study.

Spray was nominated by his French teacher, Ms. Martha Thompson. On Spray’s nomination form, Thompson said that she nominated him because, “His enthusiasm for learning French has positively influenced my small French classes for the past three years. He embraces both the language and culture.”

Spray is also planning on testing and applying for the Seal of Biliteracy.Which according to the Nebraska International Language Associations website, “Is an award given to students who have attained proficiency in English and one other language by one’s high school graduation.”

The seal will also appear on the transcript of the graduating senior and is a statement of accomplishment for gaining competency in two or more languages.  NILA also views the Seal as an asset when applying for a job or for college admission.

