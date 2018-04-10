Warmer air finally begins to move in

After another wintry start to the workweek, Spring-Like conditions are finally going to be taking shape in Siouxland. Winds will be turning back around to the southwest today as high pressure begins to move east, and a warm front approaches. This will give us mainly sunny skies with temperatures surging back into the 50s and 60s. Clouds will be on the increase tonight though which will help keep our lows seasonable as a system moves by to our north. With that, a few spotty sprinkles may develop tomorrow but highs look even more mild with many of us getting back into the 60s and even 70s, southwest of Sioux City. Temperatures across NE Siouxland may struggle to get out of the 50s helped by the freshly fallen snow. By Thursday, our next boundary is moving in and this one could spark up a few thundershowers overnight but precipitation should be widely scattered. A few more thunderstorms could be seen Friday as a much stronger system begins to ride along this front and develop across the Plains.

This one has the potential to develop into a winter storm so make sure you're staying with us through the rest of the week. Accumulating snowfall is definitely looking possible throughout the viewing area. As it looks now, precipitation will start off as rain and then as temperatures cool, mix with snow during the night Friday. The winds will be very blustery as well which will make for lowered visibility throughout much of the event. Rain and snow looks to change to all snow Saturday into Sunday before it pulls out later in the day Sunday. Highs will be a good 20° below average (near 60°) so be ready to get those winter coats out again. We do begin to moderate just a touch into next week but temps do look to remain well below average, with highs in the 40s expected.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer