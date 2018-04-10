Briar Cliff University hosts events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Briar Cliff University is hosting a variety of events throughout April to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month. These events seek to educate the Briar Cliff community about sexual assault awareness and the challenges faced by survivors of sexual assault.

April 1 through April 30: Clothesline Project: Students, faculty, and staff at Briar Cliff created t-shirts denouncing all forms of violence to be displayed throughout the cafeteria in the Stark Student Center and the Bishop Mueller Library.

April 9 through 13: 1 in 5 Flag Display: Teal flags will be placed throughout the Heffernan Mall on the Briar Cliff campus to represent the number of women that will experience sexual assault and rape during their college career.

April 10 through 12: "What Were You Wearing?": Sponsored by the Catholic Daughters student organization, this event aims to dispel the myth that someone is assaulted due to their clothing. This display will be shown in the Roth Atrium of Heelan Hall and is open to the public on April 12 from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. During this time, members of the Catholic Daughters will be present to discuss the display in addition to representatives from the Centers Against Abuse and Sexual Assault, Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, Sioux City Police Department, and Lila Mae House.

April 15: Free Self Defense Class: Mike Bushby, an occupational therapist with a passion for Jiu-Jitsu, will demonstrate situational awareness and safety techniques with students to help them develop the confidence and skills that can help them escape from an attacker. The self defense course will take place at 3 p.m. in the Assisi and Canticle conference rooms of the St. Francis Center on Briar Cliff's campus.