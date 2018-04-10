Mild weather finally returns

Warmer weather finally made its way into the KTIV viewing area easily giving Sioux City the warmest temperature we've seen so far this month.

These milder conditions will be staying us for another few days before big changes arrive for the weekend.

But first we can enjoy this nicer weather into Wednesday when highs will be topping out in the upper 60s for some of us with even low 70s possible in western Siouxland despite a mostly cloudy sky.

We should be able to keep it in the 60s on Thursday although by Thursday night we'll stand a chance of a few showers or thunderstorms in the area.

Friday will also give us a slight chance of a shower or a thunderstorm with highs in the mid 60s for Sioux City although it will be getting colder by that time in western Siouxland.

Things really start to change Friday night as more rain will develop and then start to turn over to snow as colder air moves in.

That will be the trend on Saturday as well with a rain/snow mix still possible but snow will be taking over as the day goes along.

Some light snow could continue into Saturday night and maybe even Sunday morning before the system moves out of here.

It's still a little too early to talk about specific snowfall amounts, but there will once again be the possibility of several inches in parts of the area with northern Siouxland more favored to see more.

It will also become very windy so visibility will be an issue as well.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only get into the upper 30s with some warming moving back in early next week.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 4 and we'll keep you updated as this weekend system gets closer.