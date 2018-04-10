Sioux City Neighborhoods and SCPD come together for community policing

The neighborhood network tells me Sioux City is a safe community, no matter what neighborhood you live in.

They say that's thanks to the community policing that Sioux City Police Department is putting in.

"Most of us took this job because we love communicating with people and working with people and so we do a lot of those kinds of random acts where we just get out of our cruisers and we talk to people," says Officer Andrew Dutler with the Sioux City Police department.

It's those acts that help bond the police department and the community.

Residents that volunteer their time to keep their neighborhoods safe say the relationship with the Sioux City Police Department is one that began decades ago.

"So everybody had to think in terms of prevention, of prospecting for neighbors and what was going on in the neighborhood and then they still assigned an officer to our individual meetings. So, a police officer comes to our meetings throughout the city, the different neighborhood groups and they listen to whatever concerns people have," says Rick Arnold, President of Sioux City Neighborhood Network

The Sioux City Police Department says the special relationship they have with the community is something that's very important to them.

"It's just important to have an open dialog because ultimately if somebody of the community needs us we want them to call and we want them to feel like we're going to be there for them and we certainly try our hardest," says Officer Dutler.

This relationship has not only created a special bond but helps the police department solve crimes neighborhoods see across the city.

"We communicate back and forth with one another. There are no secrets, you know. So they bring us information. We tell them, you know, very honestly that 'hey, with some of these crimes it's going to take us a while to work them. We have to establish evidence and all these different sorts of things to build cases and they understand that we're working on these sorts of things because we meet with them regularly," says officer Dutler.

Officer Dutler says building and maintaining relationships with the citizens is something he and his fellow officers really enjoy doing.