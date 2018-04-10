Norfolk, NE man extradited back to Nebraska to stand trial - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Norfolk, NE man extradited back to Nebraska to stand trial

Posted:
NORFOLK, NE (KTIV/NCN) -

A former Norfolk, Nebraska, man has been extradited from Kansas back to Nebraska, where he was arraigned Tuesday.

59-year-old Paul Lovell could face life in prison if convicted on the charge of first-degree assault of a child, for an assault that, authorities say, happened more than seven years ago. Lovell was initially charged after an investigation by the Stanton County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Mike Unger says the investigation centered on an alleged sexual assault of a pre-teen girl that happened in Stanton. After initially being cooperative with the investigation he fled and was later found in Kansas.

Lovell currently remains in custody on a $250,000 bond. His hearing is scheduled for April 24.

