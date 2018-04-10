Missing Iowa man's vehicle spotted in Laurel, NE - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Missing Iowa man's vehicle spotted in Laurel, NE

LAUREL, Neb. (KTIV/NCN) -

An Iowa man remains missing, but authorities say he was last seen in Laurel, Nebraska.

According to Chief Robert Schaefer, of Hampton, Iowa, 80-year-old James Boylan drove away from his home in his 2001 white Buick LeSabre on Monday. Boylan is described as 6′0" tall and about 165 lbs., with gray hair, a beard, and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black Calvin Klein coat, sweatshirt, and jeans. Boylan also has a history of medical problems.

At about 3:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Boylan's car, with the license number EMS274, was last seen at the Urwiler and Fertilizer Co, in Laurel.

If you see him, contact local law enforcement, Nebraska State Patrol or call the Hampton Police Department at (641) 456-2529.

