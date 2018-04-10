Part of former Gateway Computer campus sold to North Sioux City-based Sterling Computers

You can write another chapter in the storied history of the Gateway Computer campus in North Sioux City, South Dakota.

Investor Gerard Keating announced Tuesday that his company has sold an 82,829 square foot office building, and a 105,938 square foot distribution center to North Sioux City-based Sterling Computers. The sale price? $4,678,000.

In January, Keating paid $5.75-million dollars for the entire Gateway campus in North Sioux City, which includes a 750,000 square foot, six building complex on 77 acres.

As part of the sale Sioux Falls-based Five Star Call Centers signed a new lease for space within a portion of the buildings.

Sterling plans to make an announcement regarding company plans soon. Founded in 1996, Sterling Computers Corporation bills itself as an award-winning technology solutions provider for government and education customers. Sterling has it's headquarters, and a "configuration, integration, and distribution" center in North Sioux City, South Dakota.