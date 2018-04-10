Sioux City Community School District hosts school safety meeting with parents

"Our role is to keep our students and our staff members safe," said Dr. Paul Gausman. "And that's where we put all of our energy."

Concern about safety in schools has risen across the United States following the mass shooting that killed 17 and wounded 17 more at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL in February.

The Sioux City Community School district is no stranger to that wariness.

"We have 2.5 million sq. ft. that we use to serve our students and our community and we know that we can always get better," said Gausman.

In December of 2017, students and staff were evacuated from North High School after a bomb threat was discovered on a school computer.

On Tuesday night, the first of three school safety meetings - between the district and its parents - was held in that very same building.

"We were talking about the types of things that we will do and how we best communicate with parents and guardians before and after crisis events," said Gausman.

Gausman says the district is working to improve a number of measures to improve its schools security and crisis situation preparedness.

But training students and staff what to do amid a crisis in the hallways?

That required some help.

"I wanted to do everything that I could to enhance that training and give the teachers, the staff, and the best possible training that I thought they could receive," said Chad Sheehan of Sheehan Strategic Solutions.

Chad Sheehan, certified crisis specialist and former Sioux City police officer, has already gotten to work turning educators into his own pupils.

He trained the district administration earlier this month and has plans to train students and staff at all district buildings in August.

"We're going to teach them what they can do in a very empowering way," said Sheehan. "We're going to be able to get together and get this training rolled out to the district, and really try to enhance what they already have in place and make it better."

Preventing a crisis is often unpredictable.

But knowing how to handle one...that's something this school district is taking upon itself.

The remaining two school safety meetings will both be on Thursday.

The first meeting is at 4 p.m. at West High School.

The second will be at 7 p.m. at East High School.

If you can't attend any of these meetings, you can direct any questions concerning crisis protocol on the district's website.