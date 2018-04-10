Siouxland Paramedics still serves Woodbury for medical examiner

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors approve a new contract to cover non-emergency transportation for the county's medical examiner, after recent changes to ambulance service in the Sioux City metro.

For the last 30 years, Siouxland Paramedics has offered the service to the county.

It has been necessary to define specifics for the role Siouxland Paramedics will play, because they halted emergency 9-1-1 ambulance service at the end of 2017.

The contract approved by the board will only involve transporting a body to the county medical examiners office at UnityPoint Health- St. Luke's.

"Sometimes it can be several times a week that that service is asked for and it has to be available 24 hours a day," said Gary Brown, Dir. Emergency Services, Woodbury County.

Transportation by Siouxland Paramedics will be done when law enforcement, and the county medical examiner, determine an examination is necessary.