Isbell, Scaggs to headline 28th annual "Saturday in the Park"

The headliners for this summer's "Saturday in the Park" festival have been announced ahead of a Wednesday morning press conference at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Headlining the 28th annual festival is Jason Isbell, who's is a four-time Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter and guitarist. He's best known for his solo career, and his work with the band "The 400 Unit", which will join him at "Saturday in the Park", this summer.

Boz Scaggs is a six-time Grammy nominated singer, songwriter, and guitarist, who found fame as the guitarist and occasional lead singer of the Steve Miller Band in the 1960s. In the 1970s, Scaggs gained fame with several solo Top 20 hit singles in the United States.

Headlining the "Abe Stage" will be "Arrested Development", the American alternative hip hop group that formed in Atlanta in 1988. The band has two Grammy wins, and five nominations.

The 28th annual "Saturday in the Park" festival will be held July 7th at Grandview Park. It starts at Noon. As always, it's free.

Organizers will announce more details of this year's event at a news conference at 10:00am Wednesday morning.