Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to a fire at Sioux City Foundry Wednesday morning

UPDATE:

Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to the Sioux City Foundry Company for a dust collector that caught fire Wednesday morning.



The building was evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

Sioux City Fire Rescue Captain Tom Standish said: "There were no injuries, there were several employees evacuated safely from the building."

That particular machine will be out of order until the proper maintenance can be done, but the rest of Sioux City Foundry Company will be fully operational.

PREVIOUS:

Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to the Sioux City Foundry for a piece of machinery that caught fire inside Wednesday morning.



The building has been evacuated.



Sioux City Foundry workers said a dust collector caught fire.



Sioux City Fire Rescue tweeted the fire is reported to be under control.

Crews are currently on scene of a fire in the 2100 blk of 7th St. E1, 3, 6, T1, T3, C19 responded. Fire reported to now be under control. FPB on scene for investigation. #sux911 #SCFReady — The SC Fire Rescue (@SIOUX_CITY_FIRE) April 11, 2018

