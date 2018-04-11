Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to a fire at Sioux City Foundry W - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to a fire at Sioux City Foundry Wednesday morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

UPDATE:

Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to the Sioux City Foundry Company for a dust collector that caught fire Wednesday morning. 

The building was evacuated, and no injuries were reported. 

Sioux City Fire Rescue Captain Tom Standish said: "There were no injuries, there were several employees evacuated safely from the building."

That particular machine will be out of order until the proper maintenance can be done, but the rest of Sioux City Foundry Company will be fully operational.

PREVIOUS:
Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to the Sioux City Foundry for a piece of machinery that caught fire inside Wednesday morning. 

The building has been evacuated. 

Sioux City Foundry workers said a dust collector caught fire. 

Sioux City Fire Rescue tweeted the fire is reported to be under control. 

KTIV has a crew on the scene will update this story.  

