Future uncertain for Younkers store in Sioux City

A spokesperson with Bon-Ton says they have not announced plans to close the Sioux City Younkers location.

The company says it has received a signed letter of intent from investors DW Partners.

That group is made up of Namdar Realty Group and Washington Prime Group.

The group is proposing to acquire the company.

Bon-Ton says the company and the investor are in the process of finalizing an asset purchase agreement ahead of an auction.

That Auction is now set for next Monday, April 16th.

A spokesperson with Bon-Ton says they are waiting for that sale to go through.

The spokesperson says if the sale goes through business will go on as usual.

A link to the press release from the company is below

http://investors.bonton.com/news-releases/news-release-details/bon-ton-stores-inc-receives-signed-letter-intent-dw-partners