Iowa Democrat's gubernatorial campaign workers unionize

DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Campaign workers for Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Cathy Glasson have unionized.

The Campaign Workers Guild says in a press release Wednesday that a union contract was ratified this week for Glasson's campaign staff. The new national guild says it's the first electoral campaign in Iowa history to unionize. It marks the latest group of political campaign workers to unionize around the country.

Glasson is a nurse and president of the Service Employees International Union Local 199, which represents Iowa workers at schools and health facilities. She is one of six Democrats seeking the party nomination this year in the June gubernatorial primary, along with two Libertarians. They're running to unseat Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in the November election.

