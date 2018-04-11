Nebraska lawmakers vote to lift animal massage regulations

Nebraska lawmakers have passed a bill that would remove state licensing requirements for residents who massage horses, cats and dogs

The measure passed 46-0 Wednesday. The bill was originally aimed at horse massage, a common practice throughout the country to relieve tension for high-performance horses and increase their range of movement.

Sen. Mike Groene, the bill's sponsor, says it will remove employment barriers for rural Nebraskans. Nebraska has no licensed horse massage therapists, which Groene attributes to burdensome licensing requirements.

Nebraska previously required equine massage therapists to be a veterinarian or a licensed human massage therapist with additional training. Violators faced high fines and potential prison time.

Lawmakers say they saw no reason to regulate dog and cat massage, either.