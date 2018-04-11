Nebraska lawmakers OK higher speed limits, but not on I-80

A bill that would allow higher speed limits on Nebraska state highways has won final approval in the Legislature, but it won't apply to Interstate 80.

Lawmakers passed the measure on a 44-1 vote Wednesday.

They previously stripped out language that would have allowed speeds of up to 80 mph on portions of the interstate.

The current proposal would raise the speed limit to 65 mph on four-lane highways, up from the current 60 mph.

Other expressways and freeways could see their limits increase to 70 mph, up from 65 mph.

The Department of Transportation would set the limits. Sen. John Murante, of Gretna, the bill's sponsor, says it would streamline Nebraska's roadways.

Opponents voiced traffic safety concerns.

The bill now goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has endorsed it.

