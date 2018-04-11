USD Sanford School of Medicine leads nation in rural practice doctors

Statistics released by the Association of American Medical Colleges indicate that the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine produces among its graduates a greater percentage of physicians practicing in rural areas that any other medical school in the United States.

The recent national study rated USD’s medical school no. 1 in the country for the proportion of medical graduates who practice in a rural area.



This marks the second year in the last three years that South Dakota’s only school of medicine has achieved this distinction.



“There is a great need for physicians in rural areas, and we are proud that so many of our graduates choose to practice in these communities,” said Dr. Mary Nettleman, dean of the USD Sanford School of Medicine. “The medical school and its partners have created several successful programs that connect our students to small communities and rural areas in South Dakota, and the State of South Dakota has generously supported these important programs.”

There are 145 medical schools in the nation.