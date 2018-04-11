Temporary aircraft adds more seats to flight at Sioux Gateway Airport

Now through May 3, American Airlines is using a CRJ-700 aircraft for its morning flight out of Sioux Gateway Airport.

The 63-seat aircraft includes three rows of First Class -- totaling nine seats.

Sioux City's assistant city manager Mike Collett, says on the first flight on April 4th, 57 of the 63 seats were booked.

The typical plane that flies to and from the airport is a 50-seat Embraer Air 145 and doesn't include First Class.

Collett didn't say why the switch was made but that sometimes American Airlines will rotate different aircrafts into service.

