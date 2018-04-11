More than 250 people killed after Algerian military plane crashes

A plane crash in Algeria Wednesday appears to be the worst aviation disaster ever in that country.

More than 250 people were killed when an Algerian military plane carrying soldiers, their families and some refugees crashed soon after takeoff from a military base.

The Russian-designed plane went down in a field with 247 passengers and ten crew on board.

There were no reports of survivors.

Video from the scene showed smoke still rising from the wreckage as firefighters continued to pour water on it and emergency workers searched for bodies.

The scene of the crash is 20 miles southwest of the capital, Algiers.



The cause of the crash was unclear and an investigation has been opened.



The U.S. Embassy in Algiers issued a statement expressing "deepest condolences" to "our partners and colleagues in the Algerian military" and their families.