Warmer but cloud filled Wednesday

***Winter Storm WATCH in effect for parts of Siouxland***



More warmth is on the way for our Wednesday as a warm front continues to push to our north. This will allow for temps to surge upward into the 60s and 70s yet again. Clouds will be a little more prominent today though with this boundary lifting in. A few pop-up sprinkles may develop as well, especially this afternoon. The trailing cold front moves in later on tonight and will eventually switch those winds back around to the NW. This will help usher in slightly cooler air for Thursday with highs falling back into the 50s and 60s. By Thursday night, our next system is approaching and with that, a few showers and thunderstorms may develop.

The breeze will be increasing as well as this cold front will be stronger. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again be possible throughout the day Friday as this front pushes in. A few stronger storms could develop so make sure you stay alert. As Friday night arrives, we switch our focus from storms to the wintry weather as temperatures quickly begin to cool. Moderate to even heavy rain will be mixing with and finally changing over to snow overnight Friday into the day on Saturday. Gusty winds will also be a big factor with this storm so lowered visibility and even whiteouts could be seen. Accumulating snowfall is still looking like a big possibility, with the highest amounts likely across northern Siouxland. We will continue to fine tune specific amounts throughout the rest of the workweek so stay tuned.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer