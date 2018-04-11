Zuckerberg faces questions from lawmakers - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Zuckerberg faces questions from lawmakers

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg returned to Capitol Hill Wednesday for a second day of testimony on his company's failure to protect user data and Russian meddling in the 2016 elections.

On Tuesday, Zuckerberg disclosed his company is working with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russia election meddling after a pro-Trump data mining firm accessed at least 87-million users information without their knowledge.  

In his testimony before the House, Zuckerberg also warned there's no guarantee similar efforts can be stopped in the future.

"For as long as Russia has people employed who are trying to perpetrate this kind of interference, it will be hard for us to guarantee that we're going to fully stop everything," he said.

Facebook is now increasing its internal security, offering money to people who report data breaches and labeling all political and issue ads with exactly who paid for them. 

Still, lawmakers say if Facebook and other social media sites can't better protect followers personal information, then Congress will pass privacy regulations.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2GU0vGj

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.