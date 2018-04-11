East's Van Dyke signs to run at South Dakota State - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

East's Van Dyke signs to run at South Dakota State

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Sioux City East's Lauren Van Dyke signs her letter of intent with South Dakota State on Wednesday. Sioux City East's Lauren Van Dyke signs her letter of intent with South Dakota State on Wednesday.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City East senior Lauren Van Dyke signed her national letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to run track and cross country at South Dakota State.

"When I went there I just felt really welcome and part of a family," said Van Dyke. "The coaches and the staff and everyone was real welcoming. That's just what I've always looked for, someone's who's going to push me and drive me to be my best."

Van Dyke is a three-time state qualifier in the 800 meters and in the 4-by-800 relay. She was third in the 800 at state last year and the relay team was fourth. She also qualified for the state cross country meet last fall and was the girls MVP at the Sioux City Relays last year.

Getting an NCAA Division 1 scholarship is not easy, but it was always Van Dyke's goal.

"I've always kind of hoped for it my whole life," added Van Dyke. "It was a big deal to me to be able to even be recruited by D-1 coaches so it's a big accomplishment for me to sign here today."

Lauren's parents are Dave and Vicki. Van Dyke will try to win the 800 meters at the Sioux City Relays for the fourth straight year on Friday night.

