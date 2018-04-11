Yankton law enforces seizes $445,220 in fentanyl distribution case

PIERRE, SD - Attorney General Marty Jackley and Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis announced today that as a result of a previous investigation, law enforcement has seized an additional $445,220 in an ongoing fentanyl distribution case.

“This cooperative law enforcement effort has resulted in removing drugs and the proceeds from distribution off our streets,” said Jackley. “Law enforcement drug interdiction is a key component in keeping our communities safe.”

This current seizure is part of an ongoing investigation and related to arrests that were made on October 19, 2017, following a search warrant that was executed at a Yankton residence.

Cory Michael Poelstra, 28, Yankton and Carissa Sayler, 23, Yankton were both arrested on numerous drug related charges including fentanyl distribution.

Over $86,000 in cash, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, MDMA and marijuana were seized as a result of that warrant.

The joint operation was conducted by the Yankton Police Department, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Postal Service and the Division of Criminal Investigation.