Blizzard Warning issued for much of Siouxland

**Blizzard Warning for northern & western Siouxland Friday evening into Saturday evening**

**Winter Storm Watch for central, southern, & eastern Siouxland, including Sioux City, Friday night into Saturday evening**

You sure wouldn't know it by looking outside tonight, but a potential blizzard lies ahead for much of Siouxland from Friday night into Saturday.

In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for northern and western Siouxland from Friday evening into Saturday evening.

Remember, a Blizzard Warning means the visibility could be reduced to a quarter mile or less for 3 hours or longer and we could see sustained winds of 35 miles per hour or greater.

For Sioux City, and the rest of central, southern, and eastern Siouxland, we've been put into a Winter Storm Watch from Friday night into Saturday evening as the National Weather Service waits to decide if these areas will reach blizzard criteria and whether or not we'll eventually also see a Blizzard Warning.

The heaviest of snow looks to fall in northwest Siouxland where a lot of areas will see from 6-12 inches.

At this point, Sioux City is looking like we'll be in the 3-6 inch range with lighter amounts farther southeast where places like Denison and Carroll may see 1-3 inches.

Visibility issues will be a problem for all of us with winds gusting over 40 miles per hour as the snow is coming down.

The snow will move out Saturday night leaving Sunday quieter but cool with highs in the mid 30s.

Monday will warm back into the 40s with 50s likely by Tuesday.

We can't rule out a mix of precipitation moving through the area Tuesday night before Wednesday becomes partly cloudy and windy with highs near 50.

Continue to monitor Storm Team 4's updates as we'll keep you updated on any changes that occur with this upcoming system.

Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers