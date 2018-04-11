Snow winds down heading into Sunday

Track severe weather right to your door step with Storm Team 4's Interactive Radar!

Governor Dennis Daugaard has ordered the closure of state government offices in 32 counties for Friday because of the approaching blizzard, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Forecasters say the blizzard warnings extending from southwest Nebraska into northwest Iowa and beyond include heavy snow and gusting winds that will make travel perilous.

A potent spring storm system that's expected to persist through the weekend has raked across the Midwest and spawning at least one tornado in Arkansas as blizzard conditions blanket much of the Northern Plains.

Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew tweeted a photo east of Sergeant Bluff on 210th Street showing visibility is deteriorating due to strong winds.

Snow and wind combined Saturday to reduce visibilities across Siouxland to a quarter mile or less at times making travel very difficult.

Some heavy totals came down with Ringsted, IA reporting 14 inches and Tea, SD with 13 inches.

Sioux City had seen 4.7 inches as of 7 pm Saturday. We could see some lingering light snow on Sunday with the best chances being in eastern Siouxland.

Sunday will still be a little breezy with a north wind at 15 to 25 miles per hour but not as bad as what we have seen today.

It will still be chilly on Sunday with highs only in the low to mid 30s with lows dipping into the upper teens Sunday night.

We'll warm up better on Monday getting into the low 40s with temperatures near 50 possible by Tuesday and Wednesday.

We could see a mix of rain and snow move through quickly Tuesday night with maybe a bit of that lingering into early Wednesday.

Then after a dry day Thursday, we'll be watching yet another system bring us rain chances on Friday with maybe another chance of rain and snow mix from Friday night into Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers