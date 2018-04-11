Snow winds down heading into Sunday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Snow winds down heading into Sunday

Updated:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Snow and wind combined Saturday to reduce visibilities across Siouxland to a quarter mile or less at times making travel very difficult. 

Some heavy totals came down with Ringsted, IA reporting 14 inches and Tea, SD with 13 inches. 

Sioux City had seen 4.7 inches as of 7 pm Saturday.  We could see some lingering light snow on Sunday with the best chances being in eastern Siouxland. 

Sunday will still be a little breezy with a north wind at 15 to 25 miles per hour but not as bad as what we have seen today. 

It will still be chilly on Sunday with highs only in the low to mid 30s with lows dipping into the upper teens Sunday night. 

We'll warm up better on Monday getting into the low 40s with temperatures near 50 possible by Tuesday and Wednesday. 

We could see a mix of rain and snow move through quickly Tuesday night with maybe a bit of that lingering into early Wednesday. 

Then after a dry day Thursday, we'll be watching yet another system bring us rain chances on Friday with maybe another chance of rain and snow mix from Friday night into Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers

