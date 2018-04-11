Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of Siouxland

**Winter Storm Watch for northern & western Siouxland from Friday evening - Saturday evening**

Clouds moved in today with a few sprinkles even trying to fall although temperatures were generally mild with Sioux City making it into the 60s.

We'll try to get in on a little more sunshine tomorrow with highs pretty nice again in the mid 60s.

By Thursday night, some chances of thunderstorms start to move into the forecast and that will continue on Friday with more scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs on Friday will be in the upper 50s for Sioux City but cooler conditions the farther west you travel.

Changes really get going Friday night as colder air moves in and changes some of the rain over to snow.

That trend will continue on Saturday with snow falling in western Siouxland while eastern Siouxland sees more of a mix of rain and snow.

It will be windy for all of us which will cause reduced visibilities.

The heaviest of snow is going to fall in northwestern Siouxland where 6 to 10 inches is going to be a possibility with maybe even heavier pockets than that.

If the storm stays on track, it could give us about 2 to 4 inches in Sioux City but stay tuned for possible changes of the track of this system.

Even lesser amounts would likely fall to the east.

This system will move out of the area Saturday night leaving us with a quiet but cool Sunday with highs only in the mid 30s.

We should keep a quieter weather pattern into early next week with highs making it back into the 50s by Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers