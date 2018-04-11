Winter Storm Watches & Blizzard Warnings issued for parts of Siouxland

**Blizzard Warning for Holt County from 1 PM Friday until 7 PM Saturday**

**Winter Storm Watch for northern & western Siouxland from Friday evening - Saturday evening**

Our mild trend is continuing across the region with highs staying above average through our Thursday. Highs once again look to rise into the 50s and 60s and we'll see a little more sunshine than we saw yesterday. Drier air will begin to work in helping to break up the clouds but it won't last long as a front begins to stall across the region. This will give us the shot at scattered showers and thunderstorms through the overnight hours. Scattered thunderstorms spark up again tomorrow as the trailing cold front behind begins to push in. A few stronger storms could develop as well with small hail and heavy rainfall possible. By Friday night, the cold front is moving in and big changes begin to take shape. Moderate to heavy rain will start to mix with snow and by Saturday, many of us will be seeing a changeover to heavy snow.

Blizzard conditions will be possible as it will be windy for all of us which will cause reduced visibilities and near whiteouts. The heaviest of snow is going to fall in northwestern Siouxland where 6 to 10 inches looks to fall with isolated amounts possibly over a foot. If the storm stays on track, central Siouxland could see around 3-6 inches (including Sioux City) but stay tuned for possible changes to the track of this system. Lighter amounts will be seen SE of Sioux City due to rain lingering longer. Totals should stay closer to 2 inches in places like Denison and Carroll. This system will move out of the area Saturday night leaving us with a crisp Sunday with highs staying in the 20s and 30s. A more quiet weather pattern gains its grasp over the area as we progress through next week with lots of sunshine and temps moderating back into the 50s and 60s by Tuesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer