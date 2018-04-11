Sioux City Police Chief reflects on first six months on the job

Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller has been on the job for nearly six months now.

His career with the department began nearly 22 years ago.

Through the years he's worn many hats that have helped him get to where he is now.

"It's the officers that I come to work for and, you know, the officers, the command officers and supervisors that make me look good. So, it's easy to come in here and be successful with such a supportive team," says Sioux City Police Chief, Rex Mueller.

A big thing for Chief Mueller is having those officers out in the streets really doing community policing.

"We have kind of changed our focus as far as community policing to more of a youth outreach and trying to get young people and their involvement in the department and understanding and thinking about this maybe as a career someday," says Chief Mueller.

The department has partnerships with Head Start and Beyond the Bell to reach out to the youth of Sioux City.

They also recently introduced a new book program for area kids.

Chief Mueller says a strong, growing bond with the community is what makes Sioux City stand out.

"Seeing that connection is very encouraging. It tells me that the problems that some other communities have with police/ community relations, while it's not perfect, it's never perfect, you should always be working on it. But, we have such strong bonds to our citizens that just gives me hope that whatever kind of tragedy strikes, and we've had a lot of tragedy at the beginning of this year but, whatever community tragedy strikes that we, the citizens and the police department will get through it together," says Chief Mueller.

Chief Mueller says the department has been willing to continue to grow.

"In six months we've changed some certain ways of doing business to adjust our community policing for this youth focus. We started a social media unit so our outreach to the community is better," says Chief Mueller.