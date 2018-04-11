Senator Grassley says the Syrian regime should face consequences - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Senator Grassley says the Syrian regime should face consequences following chemical attack

Posted:
By Carl Norquist, Producer
Connect
WASHINGTON (KTIV) -

In a conversation with news outlets in Iowa, Senator Charles Grassley addressed the situation with Syria. 

Grassley says that "when the president says there is going to be consequences, then there has to be consequences or you are going to invite further use of chemical weapons and violation of international law."

The world is turning its attention on Syria this week following a chemical weapons attack on the civilian population. In a tweet this morning, President Donald Trump has threatened to respond with a missile attack

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.