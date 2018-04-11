Senator Grassley says the Syrian regime should face consequences following chemical attack

WASHINGTON (KTIV) -
In a conversation with news outlets in Iowa, Senator Charles Grassley addressed the situation with Syria.
Grassley says that "when the president says there is going to be consequences, then there has to be consequences or you are going to invite further use of chemical weapons and violation of international law."
The world is turning its attention on Syria this week following a chemical weapons attack on the civilian population. In a tweet this morning, President Donald Trump has threatened to respond with a missile attack