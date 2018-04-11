Siouxland residents fight cabin fever during brief warm-up

It certainly has not felt like the beginning of spring. In fact we got off to the coldest start on record for April.



But things are finally starting to warm up.



For some the cold start to the month was a cruel wake-up call.



"We came back from California, where we spend the winter, two days before Easter. Then Easter was snowy so that was not exactly what we were looking forward to." said Rita Iversen, Sioux City resident.



Temperatures did hit the 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday.



Many used it as an opportunity to fight off cabin fever.



"We've got league tonight so I'm loosening up. Kind of shaking the rust off." said Dan Brooks, Sioux City resident.



"I started when I was four years old, going fishing and camping as soon as it starts warming a bit. It's been a long time waiting!" said Shari Kusek, South Sioux City resident.



Unfortunately, with a Winter Storm Watch for the weekend, the nice weather will be fleeting.



When asked what their reaction was to this weekend's forecast...



"You wouldn't want it on TV." said Lowell Bray, South Sioux City resident.



"When I heard there was snow again on Saturday I said, 'Really?! Really?!' I can't believe that!" said Iversen.



So they'll just enjoy the spring-like weather while it's here and hope for a quick return.