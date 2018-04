Morningside rallies to sweep Briar Cliff

Joel Embiid and JJ Redick watched from the bench, Ben Simmons had a scoreless first half and the Philadelphia 76ers still won their 16th consecutive game, thumping the Milwaukee Bucks 130-95 to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola). Philadelphia 76ers' Dario Saric, center, of Croatia, celebrates with Marco Belinelli, right, of Italy, and Amir Johnson, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Wednesday, April 11, 2...

Shohei Ohtani had an RBI single that put the Los Angeles Angels ahead to stay and was later picked off first base by one of his former Japanese teammates in a 7-2 victory over the Texas Rangers.

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani swings and connects for a run-scoring single off a pitch from Texas Rangers starting pitcher Matt Moore in the second inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday April 11, 2018. ...

New York Yankees designated hitter Tyler Austin has rushed the mound after being hit by a pitch from Boston Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly, and both players began punching away in a bench-clearing brawl.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). New York Yankees' Tyler Austin, center, rushes Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Joe Kelly, right, after being hit by a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. At lef...

Detroit pitcher Jordan Zimmermann was hit on the face by a liner drive off the bat of Cleveland's Jason Kopnis and left the game after two batters.

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann lays on the mound after getting hit by a ball off the bat of Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis during the first inning in a baseball game, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Cleveland.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins sent a message in their playoff opener with a 7-0 win over Philadelphia.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) redirects a shot past Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott for a goal during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Ap...

LeBron plays in his 82nd game of season before sitting as Cavs lose 110-98 to Knicks.

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, bottom, drives to the basket against New York Knicks' Michael Beasley, left, and Kyle O'Quinn in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Cleveland.

(AP Photo/Jim Mone). Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns, left, tries to keep Denver Nuggets' Mason Plumlee at bay during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Minneapolis.

Tyler Austin rushed the mound after being hit by a pitch from Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly, triggering a bench-clearing brawl in a ramped-up rivalry as the New York Yankees ended Boston's nine-game winning streak with a 10-7 victory.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). New York Yankees' Tyler Austin, center, rushes Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Joe Kelly, right, after being hit by a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. At lef...

The final night of the NBA regular season has 12 games on the schedule, and eight have playoff implications.

(AP Photo/Jim Mone). Minnesota Timberwolves' Jeff Teague lays the ball up as Memphis Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers, right, defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 9, 2018, in Minneapolis.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). San Diego Padres bench coach Mark McGwire, left, restrains Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado after he charged the mound following getting hit by a pitch from Padres starting pitcher Luis Perdomo in the third inning of a baseb...

Nolan Arenado charged the mound after nearly getting hit by a fastball from Luis Perdomo in the third inning, setting off a heated brawl that resulted in five ejections during a testy game in which the Colorado... More >>