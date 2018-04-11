Teachers bringing in third party to negotiate with Sioux City Co - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Teachers bringing in third party to negotiate with Sioux City Community School District

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Community School Board approved its 2019 budget on Monday. 

In it, they cut $1.4 million from teachers' pay. 

About 300 teachers in the district made an additional $4,800 a year to teach a sixth period per school day. 

The teachers' union has been meeting with the district for months to try to get it back. 

Iowa State Educational Association Regional Director Brenda Zanhner tells KTIV the organization is seeking a third party to help negotiate. 

Zahner says the two parties are at a deadlock and seeking is mediator is the union's best option. 

She says ISEA has submitted paperwork through the Iowa Public Employment Relations Board for a mediator. 

Zahner believes they'll have one assigned by the end of the week. 

