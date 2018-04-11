68th Abu Bekr Shrine Circus back in Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

68th Abu Bekr Shrine Circus back in Sioux City

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The best animal performance show in town made its return to Sioux City, Wednesday night. 

The 68th Abu Bekr Shrine Circus is back for a for a four-day stay at the Tyson Events Center. 

The circus brings performers, athletes, and amazing animals from around the world to put on a show for families and children. 

Elephants parade around the circus ring and a tamer directs seven Siberian tigers.

Trapeze artists swing high near the Tyson ceiling and sing to the audience.  

Tickets range from $12 to $18. 

The final performance is 5 p.m., Sunday. 

