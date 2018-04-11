68th Abu Bekr Shrine Circus back in Sioux City

The best animal performance show in town made its return to Sioux City, Wednesday night.

The 68th Abu Bekr Shrine Circus is back for a for a four-day stay at the Tyson Events Center.

The circus brings performers, athletes, and amazing animals from around the world to put on a show for families and children.

Elephants parade around the circus ring and a tamer directs seven Siberian tigers.

Trapeze artists swing high near the Tyson ceiling and sing to the audience.

Tickets range from $12 to $18.

The final performance is 5 p.m., Sunday.