68th Abu Bekr Shrine Circus back in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
The best animal performance show in town made its return to Sioux City, Wednesday night.
The 68th Abu Bekr Shrine Circus is back for a for a four-day stay at the Tyson Events Center.
The circus brings performers, athletes, and amazing animals from around the world to put on a show for families and children.
Elephants parade around the circus ring and a tamer directs seven Siberian tigers.
Trapeze artists swing high near the Tyson ceiling and sing to the audience.
Tickets range from $12 to $18.
The final performance is 5 p.m., Sunday.