Musketeers blank Sioux Falls in most lopsided win of season

Sioux City beat Sioux Falls, 6-0, for their largest margin of victory this season. The Musketeers, who were eliminated from the USHL playoff race last weekend, can still finish with a winning record. Sioux City is 25-26-7 with two games left.

Soiux City scored :43 seconds into the game when Matyas Svoboda tipped in a shot. Cole Koepke scored with :14 seconds left in the period for a 2-0 lead after one frame.

Sioux City doubled their lead in the second period on a pair of goals from Parker Ford, the first tally coming on a power play. Micah Miller and Matthew Miller each scored in the third period to provide the final margin. Ben Kraws stopped all 32 shots he faced to earn the shutout. The 17-year-old goalie from New Jersey improved to 4-4-1 this season.

The Musketeers close the regulard season with games at Tri-City on Friday and at Omaha on Saturday.