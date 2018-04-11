This spring, Sioux City's Hunt Elementary will present the musical, "101 Dalmatians."

The students are involved in all aspects of the production from set building to singing to choreography.

On Wednesday, they were busy getting their costumes performance-ready. Students read a few lines of dialogue in front of a panel of judges, complete with a brief singing tryout .

The play is a joint collaboration between LAMB Regional Arts, Briar Cliff University, and the Sioux City Community School District.