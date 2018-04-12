Two people could face DUI charges after rollover accident - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Two people could face DUI charges after rollover accident

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City Police say two people could face drunken driving charges in a rollover accident Wednesday evening near Bacon Creek Park.

Investigators say a man, who was originally driving the minivan, had difficulty driving and switched seats with a female passenger inside the car. 

Eyewitnesses told police the female was driving fast when the vehicle veered off of the road and flipped over, hitting a tree. 

Police say the woman was taken to Mercy Medical Center. 

The male was taken into custody at the scene. 

