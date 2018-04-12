June trial set for woman charged in collision that killed 2

A June trial has been scheduled for a woman whose sport utility vehicle collided with a car in northwest Iowa, fatally injuring the car driver and his 5-year-old son.



Osceola County District Court records say 49-year-old Ann Vanderpool, of Milford, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated and two counts of vehicular homicide by reckless driving. Her trial is set to begin June 26.



Authorities say the accident occurred June 10 on Iowa Highway 9 near Sibley, when Vanderpool's vehicle crossed the center line and struck the car.



The car driver, 48-year-old Travis Mier, of Spirit Lake, was pronounced dead at Osceola Community Hospital. His son Elliot was pronounced dead later at a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hospital.



Vanderpool also was hospitalized.