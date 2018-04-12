Man accused of killing neighbor to get competency tests - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Man accused of killing neighbor to get competency tests

Posted:
MADISON, NE (AP) -

A man accused of stabbing to death a neighbor in northeast Nebraska will be examined to determine his competency to stand trial.
   
A judge granted the defense motion Wednesday for the examination of 49-year-old Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon. He's pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and use of a weapon, and his trial is scheduled to begin June 12.
   
Prosecutors say he killed 39-year-old Yosvanis Velazquez Gomez on Aug. 25 at a Norfolk apartment complex.

Madison County District Court records say Castaneda-Morejon told investigators he confronted Velazquez Gomez about an inappropriate text message sent to Castaneda-Morejon's girlfriend, suspecting the two were having a secret relationship.

The records also say Castaneda-Morejon acknowledged stabbing Velazquez Gomez several times.

