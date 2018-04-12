Iowa House Republicans offer new plan for tax cuts - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa House Republicans offer new plan for tax cuts

DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Republicans in control of the Iowa House have announced their proposal to cut state taxes, but it's unclear if it has support in the GOP-majority Senate.

House leaders released a plan Wednesday that they say would cut state tax revenue by $1.3 billion over five years. It would keep a contested deduction on federal income taxes known as federal deductibility. House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, a Clear Lake Republican, says the House plan "tweaks" a tax bill proposed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, who suggests cutting $1.7 billion in tax revenue over six years. Senate Republicans passed a bill earlier this session that would eventually cut $1 billion in taxes annually.

Upmeyer says their plan is a "wonderful first start," an indication she anticipates changes.

Tax-writing committees in both chambers are scheduled Thursday to review possibly competing versions of the bill.

